VIDEO: Lil Zay Osama Shares New Video for 'Ride 4 Me'

On the heels of his video for "Rumors" released last week Friday, Native Chicago artist Lil Zay Osama drops off another excellent video today for the breezy "Ride 4 Me" featuring Florida rapper Jackboy. Watch as Zay runs amuck in the hills of Los Angeles with his ride or die chick in the Bonnie and Clyde-esque visual.

Watch the video below!

Preparing his forthcoming project set for release at the top of 2021, Zay continues to make a major impact with his potent melodies and dramatic stories of pain and triumph. This year alone Zay has amassed millions of streams and video views with the likes of scorchers "Like A Pimp," "Loyalty," "One Shot," "Ballin Dese Bitches" and more.

Lil Zay Osama continues to ascend with consistent growth, potent music and compelling visuals, generating over 178 million cumulative streams and support from XXL, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex and more. The Chicago phenomenon unveiled his debut project Hood Bible in 2019 via Warner Records, which features Lil Durk, Lil Tjay and the late Marlo. Lil Zay Osama paved the way for the 14-track Hood Bible collection with his breakout smash "Changed Up" in 2018 and his "Trencherous" remix [feat. Lil Durk] in 2019. Since then, he's released a plethora of videos and songs, including "BMW," "Soul Cry" and "Ballin Dese Bitches." While his trajectory is quickly rising, Zay is poised to take his career to new heights