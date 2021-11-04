VIDEO: Lil Zay Osama Shares New Music Video for 'Roll Up Hot'

Ahead of his anticipated project Trench Baby 2 dropping next week Friday, November 12th, Chicago's newest star Lil Zay Osama shares a scorching new video for the buoyant track "Roll Up Hot." He also announced the forthcoming Trench Baby 2 project featuring the likes of EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Luh Kel, Sean Kingston, and Mook6340.

The "Roll Up Hot" video is another smoke signal that Trench Baby 2 is on the horizon as Lil Zay Osama ramps up momentum around the release. It features Zay on top of his game, flanked by his crew, and laser beams flying in all directions as he delivers a stellar performance with a confident grin. The new video follows previous tracks "If It's War" and the potent lead single, "Danny Block﻿," both exemplifying Chicago drill at its finest. Watch Lil Zay Osama turn up the heat in the new video for "Roll Up Hot" now.

Lil Zay Osama makes "pain music." That's what the South Side native calls his combination of raw, gripping lyrics and a passionate delivery. One of Chicago's most captivating young voices, the 23-year-old pens heart-wrenching street narratives riddled with eulogies for tragically lost family and friends. Throughout 2020, Zay has touched fans with singles like "Loyalty," which encapsulates the emotional impact of his heaviest songs. In one half-sung couplet, he distills the callousness of Chicago street life.

One of six children born to a single mother, Zay employed every hustle available to him growing up-selling newspapers, playing bucket drums, illicit grinds-to provide for himself and his family. But though Zay was in the street early, he was in the studio well before. By the time he was a teen, he was a budding star in the early 2010s Chicago drill scene alongside compatriots like Chief Keef. Zay dropped his celebrated and celebratory Hood Bible (2019) while glowing from signing to Warner Records, but his forthcoming project Trench Baby takes a different tack. He captures grief, trauma, and romantic heartbreak as much as he articulates the joy of survival.

Watch the new music video here: