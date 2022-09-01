VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Goes Behind the 'Someone You Loved' Music Video

Lewis Capaldi takes fans behind the scenes of the official music video for "Someone You Loved," in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, premiering today.

Today's new episode sees the synergistic collaboration of the Scottish singer-songwriter and video director Ozzie Pullin's own visual take on the heartfelt themes of "Someone You Loved," discussing both the creative concepts of how the video was captured and the use of characters to depict the various relationships discussed in the song.

"Someone You Loved" is off of Lewis Capaldi's debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, released in 2019. The extended edition is available everywhere via Universal Music now.

Watch the new behind-the-scenes music video here: