VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Releases 'Blue Banisters' Music Video

Lana Del Rey has released a music video for the title-track of her upcoming album, "Blue Banisters". The new LP is set to be released this Friday, October 22.

Originally released in May, the track is one of the four singles released from the upcoming album, which also include "Arcadia", "Text Book", and "Wildflower Wildfire". "Blue Banisters" is now available for pre-order and will be released on October 22, with a vinyl and physical album format release on October 29.

Preordered the album here.

The release of "Blue Banisters" comes just months after the release of Del Rey's sixth studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010. She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Watch the music video here: