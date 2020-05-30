VIDEO: Lady Gaga Discusses Her New Album 'Chromatica' and More on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Lady Gaga appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently to discuss her new album Chromatica.

Gaga went into detail about the process of creating the album, and revealed that she has been working on it for over two years.

The singer went on to address why she released the album before clubs were open again.

"I've never wanted to be in a gay club more than I've wanted to be right now in my life," she said. "But, me waiting for clubs to open to put out this record.. like, why? People have the right to dance at home. So, I encourage you to. Whether you're in your underwear and socks or you're in full glam and you'd like to do a performance for yourself in the mirror - have at it!"

Watch the full interview below!

On Friday, Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica via Interscope Records, which has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 57 countries.

The album's recent single "Rain On Me", a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 57 million views.

The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views.

Most recently, Lady Gaga and Blackpink released their collaboration "Sour Candy," which soared to #1 on the iTunes charts in 53 countries, and broke streaming records.

