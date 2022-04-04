VIDEO: LUBALIN Shares 'Nobody Else' Music Video

"We start in the middle, but it's only the beginning," shared the elusive singer-songwriter-producer Lubalin in his latest transmission released via whereislubalin.net - a new website being used by the TikTok mastermind to drop cryptic messages and clues about his upcoming new music.

Today, the artist and content creator is back with his mesmerizing new single,"nobody else", available to stream now on all digital platforms via Cult Nation/The Orchard. Written and produced by the self-taught Montreal-based artist, the genre bending, EDM-leaning track is backed by a relentless, pulsing bass and synth combo heard in the drop that pairs effortlessly alongside Lubalin's rushed and panicked vocal.

A departure from his typical, dark and moody music videos, the eye-popping "nobody else" visual is saturated, shot vertically, and written specifically with Lubalin's massive global TikTok audience in mind. Watch the meme-worthy video directed by frequent collaborator JB Proulx.

"It's a machine gun of visual gags and mystery; a question mark, candy coated in dynamite," shares Lubalin about the video's concept. "We were really inspired by Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Both the chaotic energy of the film, but also how they managed to convey so much story and emotion with a puppet."

Lubalin has been virtually radio silent since his meteoric rise to fame in 2020 due to a series of viral "Internet Drama" parody TikTok videos that have since earned him 200 million views, 33 million likes, and 3.4 million followers on the platform as well as widespread national media attention including appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now, he is reflecting on what it's all meant for him in a series of cryptic messages uploaded to whereislubalin.net. Trapped in what he describes as "the middle" - an internet purgatory - fans have been flooding his social media with comments for months now asking, "Where is Lubalin?!"

All of this led to the recent March release of Lubalin's first single in nearly a year, "dougie jones" highlighting his ease for experimenting with harmonies, melodies, textures, and vocal timbres and features his unique approach to production.

What's next for Lubalin? 2022 promises to bridge the gap between the influencer and the musical artist with newly released singles "nobody else" and "dougie jones" being only the beginning.

Watch the new music video here: