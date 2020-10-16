VIDEO: Kären McCormick's 'Retro' Music Video Laced With Vintage Throwbacks

The release of Retro follows McCormick's 2019 breakout single, "Dancing With Him Tonight," which has racked up more than 95K Spotify streams.

On the heels of her debut EP release, Kären McCormick unveils the music video for the title track, 'Retro'. Directed by Oceanna Colgan, the "Retro" video also captures a handful of timeless records from country artists including Reba McEntire, Charley Pride and Johnny Cash.

Watch the music video below!

McCormick's Retro EP, which has quickly garnered more than 150,000 Spotify streams, features five songs, all penned or co-penned by McCormick, and "feels timeless and contemporary, running between genres with a silkly ease, and McCormick's voice has never sounded so smooth" (Audiofemme). Click HERE to listen to the entire Retro EP on your preferred digital platform now.

McCormick's "Girl In Blue," which is featured on Spotify editorial playlists Next From Nashville and New Music Nashville, was also recently highlighted on Apple Music Country's The Tiera Show. The Country-Pop songstress also sat down with The Libby O Show for a longform interview and is slated to appear on Apple Music Country's new season of Color Me Country in the coming weeks.

Daring with an air of mystery, Kären McCormick's vocal blend of Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves is quickly making her an artist to watch. McCormick was born in Brazzaville, Congo and raised in Washington state. The hard-working singer/songwriter made the move to Nashville in 2018 and quickly hit the ground running. After snagging a win at Got Talent, Spokane? and playing two dates on Kelsea Ballerini's "The Unapologetically Tour" with Walker Hayes, McCormick had the opportunity to join Hayes for an additional two dates on his headlining tour. McCormick has also opened for Terry McDermott of NBC's "The Voice" and racked up over 850,000 views on YouTube.

The release of Retro follows McCormick's 2019 breakout single, "Dancing With Him Tonight," which has racked up more than 95K Spotify streams and was premiered by elite country music site, Taste of Country. McCormick dropped the empowering breakup song and first track from her new project, "Heartbroken Girls," which was premiered by Country Now, followed by the title track of the EP "Retro," which was dubbed a "lighthearted romp with an almost-mysterious air of sensuality to it" by Sounds Like Nashville.

Inspired by artists like Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill, McCormick is celebrating the release of her debut EP Retro and the accompanying music video.

