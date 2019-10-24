VIDEO: Kesha Releases New Song 'Raising Hell'
Kesha has returned with a new song "Raising Hell," which will be on her upcoming album 'High Road," coming out on January 10th.
Watch the music video below!
Earlier this year, Kesha releases the song "Rich, White, Straight, Men," and in 2018, she released "Here Comes the Change," which she wrote for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. In 2017 she released her full length album, Rainbow.
High Road Tracklist:
01 Tonight
02 My Own Dance
03 Raising Hell [ft. Big Freedia]
04 High Road
05 Shadow
06 Honey
07 Cowboy Blues
08 Resentment [ft. Sturgill Simpson and Brian Wilson]
09 Little Bit of Love
10 Birthday Suit
11 Kinky [ft. Ke$ha]
12 Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)
13 BFF [ft. Wrabel]
14 Father Daughter Dance
15 Chasing Thunder