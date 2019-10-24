VIDEO: Kesha Releases New Song 'Raising Hell'

Kesha has returned with a new song "Raising Hell," which will be on her upcoming album 'High Road," coming out on January 10th.

Watch the music video below!

Earlier this year, Kesha releases the song "Rich, White, Straight, Men," and in 2018, she released "Here Comes the Change," which she wrote for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. In 2017 she released her full length album, Rainbow.

High Road Tracklist:

01 Tonight

02 My Own Dance

03 Raising Hell [ft. Big Freedia]

04 High Road

05 Shadow

06 Honey

07 Cowboy Blues

08 Resentment [ft. Sturgill Simpson and Brian Wilson]

09 Little Bit of Love

10 Birthday Suit

11 Kinky [ft. Ke$ha]

12 Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)

13 BFF [ft. Wrabel]

14 Father Daughter Dance

15 Chasing Thunder





