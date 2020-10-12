VIDEO: Judah & the Lion Releases 'Beautiful Anyway' Video

Watch the video below!

Nashville-based trio Judah & the Lion is thrilled to share the official music video for their rising single "Beautiful Anyway" today as the song hits a new peak on the Alternative Chart, entering the Top 10 at #9 this week. The video weaves together scenes from live shows and quarantine with personal footage of the band members - Judah Akers, Nate Zuercher, and Brian Macdonald - and their friends, creating the perfect video accompaniment for a song that focuses on finding the best in ourselves and each other. Watch the video now!

"Beautiful Anyway" is the band's first new single since the release of their critically acclaimed 2019 LP Pep Talks and continues to take on issues like mental health and self-worth. "No matter how hard it gets or how alone we may feel, it is so important to trust that our people really do see us and know the goodness we bring to this world," Zuercher says. "It is a daily fight to back away from the edge but it is worth it and I'm so thankful for this song that reminds me, no matter what I feel, I'm enough and I am beautiful anyway. The same goes for all of us. You're not alone and the fight is worth it."

Akers continues: "The point of hope isn't in saying 'life is great all time... and move on.' Hope is saying 'life is hard but I'm gonna move forward and find beauty in it.' That's what we want to convey in this song. Even when you don't feel it. Even when you're ready to give up. Find hope. Move forward." Along with its powerful message, the track showcases a return-to-roots folk-rock sound with Zuercher and Macdonald's banjo and mandolin at the forefront.

Since "Beautiful Anyway" was released in May Judah & the Lion have been steadily releasing a stream of unplugged tracks - most recently tackling Sheryl Crow's feel-good single "Soak Up The Sun" and their own hit single "Suit & Jacket." Check out those along with "Only To Be With You (Unplugged)," Bluegrass versions of "Over my head" and "Why Did You Run?" (featuring Dan Tyminski and Jerry Douglas) and "Never Give Up On You," an original song which serves as the anthem for MLS' Nashville SC, as a part of their Judah & the Lion (Unplugged) EP, out now.



