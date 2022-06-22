VIDEO: Joel Jerome Shares 'When You Land' Live Video

LA's multi-talented Mexican-American songwriter, performer and producer Joel Jerome released his new folk-pop album Super Flower Blood Moon in May via Dangerbird Records, with acclaim from Remezcla, FLOOD, Under the Radar, KCRW, Grimy Goods, Atwood Magazine, and more.

Today, he shares a live performance of "When You Land," shot at the label's HQ. He recently appeared on KCSN's 88FIVE live session, as well, performing songs from the record and opening up about its creation process. "I really enjoyed playing a few songs from the album at our dear Dangerbird Records headquarters, our home away from home," he shares.

On July 28 in Los Angeles, Dangerbird Records will be hosting "An Evening With Joel Jerome," a vinyl release show celebrating Super Flower Blood Moon. Regarding the show, Jerome says, "Prepare to have the TIME OF YOUR LIVES." You can RSVP to the free show here. Additionally, LA fans can catch him live on July 11 at Zebulon, and July 20 at Golddiggers.

Since first emerging with his crucial SoCal indie pop outfit Dios (Malos) in 2004, Jerome has become renowned for his work with artists such as LA Witch, La Sera and Cherry Glazerr at his own Psychedelic Thriftstore recording studio. Throughout the pandemic, the collaborative influence of Dangerbird A&R director Jim Fairchild led him to step away from his studio gear and take a simpler approach to songwriting, which helped fertilize his creative space.

He then joined forces with powerhouse producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) to bring each track to life. The raw beginnings of Super Flower Blood Moon blossomed into an emotive stunner of a collection that pays homage to the music of his childhood by nodding to the Latin artists of his parents' generation, with additional sonic references spanning Guided by Voices, Angel Olsen and Fleet Foxes.

Watch the new live video here: