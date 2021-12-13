VIDEO: Jennie Harluk Releases 'Just Like That' Music Video

Calgary-based artist Jennie Harluk takes us on a semi-eerie and playful date in her latest video "Just Like That", out today. Directed by Jared Nichyporuk (Ruth B, The Last of Us, Heartland, etc.), the video is a crossover of Hollywood horror and screwball comedy where Harluk seems to go on a perfect dinner date.

The chest-thumping beats channel the wistful aura and jitters of romance whereas her crispy croons radiate quirky confidence that imagines all the Kodak-worthy date scenarios with her love interest. Contrary to the lyrics, the video is humorously ominous where we see how love can bring out the best and worst in us. The lighthearted lyrics and buoyant production makes "Just Like That" the imperfectly perfect ballad where Harluk unveils an edgier side of her.

Speaking of the song, Harluk shares: "The song paints a picture of a girl who has her eye on a guy and wants nobody else but him. She fantasizes about how he loves her back, the dates they'll go on, their future. She has an abundance of confidence in herself that truly leads her to believe this guy is going to fall for her and life will be perfect. It's flirty, fun, edgy and sweet all together...we've all had that crush at some point we just want really really bad, what's the furthest you'd go to get them to like you back?"

On the video, she explains: "As flirty, cute and girly as the lyrics in this track are - I myself am not like that in real life. I'm not a giddy, boldly flirty person when it comes to people I'm interested in. I really struggled with how to approach the visuals for this track, especially as that's something that usually comes quickly to me. This new flirty girly style of lyric was so fun and catchy, and edgy in it's own way, so I wanted to find a way to really bring out the edginess. I'm a big fan of thriller and horror movies, new and old. I love crime TV and podcasts about true crime. From the lyrics in the bridge of the song 'You can run but you can't hide, just like that you're gonna be mine, we'll have fun we'll never fight, if I can't have you I'll lose my mind...' sparked an interest in approaching this song in a much darker, thrilling way as opposed to flirty and sweet. I was inspired by the video 'All Your Exes' by Julia Micheals - and wanted the video to take on a horror movie-esque feel and an almost uncomfortable sensation for viewers. The girl in the song is so in love, she wants the guy, she's obsessed, she'll do anything to make him hers. Which ultimately leads us to watching her carefully arrange and set up a beautiful date, preparing everything to perfection and her satisfaction with her work. We watch as she takes out roses, candles, cake, and maybe a few too many knives... she's sure he'll love what she's prepared for him - and if he doesn't, he'll be sorry."

"Just Like That" is the follow up of her latest singles "The Fool" and "Blame It On Me", which recently made waves across the media for her ability to infuse wit and authenticity into her narratives. For her new single, Harluk teamed up with Giordan Postorino (LOLO), who produced and co-wrote, and songwriter Ali Milner (Grae). It was mixed by Joe Zook (AJR, One Republic, Alessia Cara) in Los Angeles.

Through both her sound and style, Harluk continues to push her artistry as she toys with elements of different genres while delving into intimate narratives of romance, self-exploration, heartbreak, and growth. Her talent has led to sessions with renowned producers around the world including Nathan Ferraro (Virginia to Vegas), Derek Hoffman (Juno-nominated producer), and Andy Park (Ariana Grande, Neon Trees). Her latest singles are a glimpse into her upcoming EP, which will be arriving in 2022.

Watch the new music video here: