VIDEO: JW's Inspirational Singers Take On Cynthia Erivo's STAND UP 2.0

Watch JW's Inspirational Singers of NYC, who has sung behind Sam Smith at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, The Macy's Day Parade, The Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, The John Oliver Show, as well as, Joes Pub, Green Room 42 and the infamous Birdland Jazz Club, Take on Cynthia Erivo's, "Stand Up" from the Oscar Nominated Harriet Movie.

Juson Williams, whose last credit before the pandemic was starring in the premiere of "A WONDERFUL WORLD", as the iconic Louis Armstrong, is the Founder and Executive/Artistic Director of JW's Inspirational Singers. The choir is Made up of Artist from the Recording,Broadway, Film and Television Industry.

Joining Williams, is Lana Gordon(NBC's One Night Only "CHICAGO") Arbender Robinson("BOOK OF MORMON") Tamar Green("HAMILTON") and more!

JW's Inspirational Singers of NYC AKA , J.W.I.S, presents the offering as STAND UP 2.0 A LOVE LETTER TO THE WORLD, especially the theatre Community who has been out of commission since March. Although the song was written as a Civil Rights Anthem, The choirs rendition is that, and more.

In the wake of a new and rising White House administration, JW's Inspirational Singers, is on a journey to create content to bring back HOPE, HEALING, INCLUSION, and most of all LOVE. Taking the old Year and moving forth to a Brand New Home in the New Year. The Atrocity that happened on the Capitol, proves that we still have a long way to go. The offering leads up to their NEW YEAR/NEW YOU HEALING CONCERT, in which they are raising money for! Dates to be announced.