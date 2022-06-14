VIDEO: J.Rocc Drops Video for 'L.A. Anthem' Ft. Lmno & Key Kool

J.Rocc is back with a new full-length album A Wonderful Letter, out this Friday, 17 June on Stones Throw. Today he drops a video for the track "L.A. Anthem" ft. LMNO & Key Kool.

The video, which J Rocc created himself, compiles found footage of classic L.A. scenery and nostalgic clips from his hometown. Each clip corresponds with the lyrics of the song, underlining A Wonderful Letter's story: the album is J.Rocc's love letter to Los Angeles, and his dedication to a lifetime of L.A. music scenes.

J.Rocc and his crew the Beat Junkies have been a seminal force in the rise of instrumental hip-hop, and were among a handful of DJs who transformed the craft into an art form. All along the way J.Rocc has been making his own beats, and A Wonderful Letter is only his second full-length album.

A Wonderful Letter vinyl is available now from Stones Throw. The record will be released everywhere this Friday, June 17.

Watch the new music video here: