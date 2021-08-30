VIDEO: Ivory Blue Releases Music Video for 'Family Tables'

Kansas City singer-songwriter Ivory Blue has released the official music video for their newest single, "Family Tables." Directed by Mikal Shapiro, "Family Tables" showcases the enigmatice chansonnier's inimitable vocal style and lyrical strength alongside minimal but moving visuals, thus invoking a deeply emotional as well as an addictively repeatable listening experience.

IVORY BLUE lived a nomadic existence until settling in Kansas City MO and becoming part of the local musical community. After winning a nationwide talent contest in 2017 Ivory Blue started having success with some national and international radio play which continues today.

As a multi-instrumentalist, Ivory began refining their performance style, using digital looping pedals to stack harmonies and guitar parts live on stage, giving their solo shows the feel of a full band. In 2011, Ivory settled in Kansas City, MO and quickly began attracting an intense regional following for their strong vocals and incisive, deeply personal lyrics.

Although the music video has been released, Ivory Blue will release the single on Sept 7th. They are currently finishing the first full length CD/Album "Compound Love" to be released in 2021 as well as the Red Light EP for 2022.

Check out the new music video below!