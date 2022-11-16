Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gus Dapperton Reveals 'Wet Cement' Live Performance Music Video

Nov. 16, 2022  

Stirring up buzz for what promises to be another unforgettable chapter, singer, songwriter, and producer Gus Dapperton uncovers a stunning Live Performance Music Video of his new single "Wet Cement."

Clad in a dashing 19th century-style suit, he sits at an old piano under the glow of a gold chandelier. While the chords shudder softly, he delivers the lyrics with poise and poetry. Amadelle counters with gorgeous harmonies, and Matthew Jamal's cello adds rich texture. Day gives way to night and Gus continues to play, evoking the song's core ebb and flow in his subtle, yet scorching performance.

Last month, "Wet Cement" arrived to critical acclaim. Billboard hailed it among "10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week" and noted, "His signature, passionate drawl conveys both sadness and acceptance." Additionally, it has reeled in over 1 million cumulative streams and counting.

Next year, Gus will support Hippo Campus on tour across North America. The jaunt commences on May 2 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on June 3 at Summerstage in New York, NY. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

"Wet Cement" is his first original release since he announced his signing with Warner Records. Beginning with gentle guitar plucking and Dapperton's filtered voice, it finds the artist serenading life's impermanence. "Sunrise, tearing down the old," he croons. "The light moves fast, I still race it home." Soon, other elements, such as piano, drums and layered vocals enter the mix, taking the stripped-back lament to soaring unexpectedly euphoric heights. While the journey is fleeting, he finds the beauty in the moment.

"It had been about a year and a half since the release of my last record, Orca," Dapperton says of "Wet Cement." That was a long time for me to discover new inspiration." However, he knew couldn't force it. "'Wet Cement' talks about the push and pull, back and forth, and uncertainty of life," the artist continues. "Something I constantly battle is seeking the chaos and excitement of change while knowing that routine and monotony may be what is best for me."

Throughout his career, the New York native has been careful to sidestep definition, crafting music that defies genre and summation. It's an experimental spirit that adds vibrant layers to "Wet Cement" Now, with the powerful new track he is poised to become an era-defining artist.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

5/2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

5/15 - San Diego, CA - - Soma

5/18 - Dallas, TX - - South Side Ballroom

5/19 - Austin, TX - - Moody Amphitheater

5/20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

5/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

5/24 - Chicago, IL - - Salt Shed

5/26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

5/27 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

5/28 - Atlanta, GA - - The Eastern

5/30 - Columbus, OH - - Kemba Live!

6/1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

6/2 - Boston, MA - - Leader Bank Pavilion

6/3 - New York, NY - - Summerstage



From This Author - Michael Major


