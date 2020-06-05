VIDEO: Fafaq Debuts on R3HAB's CYB3RPVNK With 'I Want That House'

Newcomer Fafaq makes an epic debut on CYB3RPVNK with his g-house style single "I Want That House," in collaboration with fellow Polish artist Fake Jake and Dutch singer Saga Bloom. With a sluggish, bouncy bassline and a funky downbeat, "I Want That House" draws influences from urban and underground styles. When combined with Bloom's sultry, come-hither vocals, Fafaq and Fake Jake will drive you into a frenzy that leads straight to the dance floor! He comes to R3HAB's imprint after taking a four-year hiatus to reinvent his sound, and now Fafaq is back and ready to become a household name.

In 2018 DJ and producer R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, a place that embraces the alternative, pushes artistic boundaries and serves as a platform to build up new artists. The imprint is currently home to R3HAB himself and a strong roster of artists, including Skytech, Tommy Jayden, Dropgun, Cityzen, and more. The newest among them is Polish up-and-comer Fafaq, who first erupted onto the scene in 2015-2016 with a series of popular releases on Spinnin' Records, including "Tiger" with R3HAB, "Fever" and "Indigo" with Yves V, and "Pillowfight" with Bassjackers. His singles "Stay" and "Teenage Crime" were featured as the main theme of Tomorrowland Unite 2017 and Tomorrowland Winter 2019 after-movie.

