VIDEO: Facebook Watch Presents 'An Evening with Elton John'

Facebook Watch has come on board as the exclusive distributor of 'An Evening with Elton John' - an intimate feature celebrating the release of his official autobiography 'Me' from UK publisher Pan Macmillan. The video has been captured and produced by Whitecoat TV in front of a live audience in partnership with Waterstones and Pan Macmillan at the Eventim Apollo, London, and will become available to view on Facebook Watch on Monday 25th November, 7pm GMT (2pm EST; 11am PST) through Elton John's Official Facebook Page.

This will be the only chance for fans to hear Elton speak about his life in person, with the video capturing his trademark humour, candour and warmth. Throughout the discussion, he reminisces about some of his most treasured and unforgettable moments and looks forward to the future, as he speaks openly with fellow author and lifelong fan David Walliams.

The partnership between Pan Macmillan, Rocket Entertainment, Waterstones and Facebook Watch will see Elton engage his fans across social media platforms and encourage audience interaction. In the lead up to the launch date, audiences will see long form and episodic video footage of the event shared on Elton John's personal Facebook page and Instagram account. The full-length feature will be available exclusively on Facebook Watch on Monday 25th November, with a fan-attended 'Premiere' hosted on the platform at 7pm GMT, allowing viewers to discuss, react and share stories together as the conversation unfolds in real-time.

Elton John says 'It has been great sitting down with my dear friend David and reflecting on my book and career. It was a really enjoyable conversation, and I'm delighted that my fans around the world who couldn't get to the event will be able to watch it on Facebook Watch.'

Sibyl Goldman, Vice President of Global Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook, commented "Elton has over 6 million followers globally on Facebook, and through our platform he offers a unique glimpse into his life and uses it to celebrate his musical milestones with fans. Facebook is a place where the relationship between fan and artists can grow - this was a special and exclusive evening and through Facebook Watch we're able to open it up to his millions of fans around the world."

Elton John's Me is a no-holds barred account of his extraordinary life, which builds on the story told in the critically acclaimed, epic musical fantasy Rocketman. It has received widespread critical acclaim with critics heralding it as a genre-defining rock memoir. People may think they know everything there is to know about Elton, but his acclaimed memoirs are a true revelation - candid, entertaining and deeply moving.

With this Facebook partnership, fans around the world will be treated to the opportunity to hear directly from a living legend.





