VIDEO: Emmy Meli Releases 'I Am Woman' Music Video

After lighting up the world with a much-needed message of empowerment, breakout soul singer and songwriter EMMY MELI has shared a very special performance video of her rapidly rising single "I AM WOMAN" via Disruptor/Arista Records/RCA.

In the clip directed by Lisa Eaton, EMMY delivers a stunning and showstopping rendition of the song backed by a six-piece live band. Between the simmering bass line and solid beat, her voice exudes energy and raw power. She flexes her dynamic range as she projects the central affirmation, "I am woman, I am fearless, I am sexy, I'm divine, I'm unbeatable, I'm creative. Honey, you can get in line."

"I AM WOMAN" has transformed from a social media phenomenon into an enduring generational anthem. It initially exploded on TikTok, inspiring over 750K-plus videos and attracting over 1.3 billion views on the hashtag #IAMWOMAN. It peaked on Spotify's Viral Global 50 at #1, making for the highest new entry. Between raking in 2 million streams per day, it has already eclipsed 100+ million streams. The likes of Selma Blair, Loren Gray, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sienna Mae, Ashley Graham, and Gabrielle Union have also posted it on social media.

Inspired by her morning mantras, EMMY decided to pour her heart out into the lyrics of "I AM WOMAN" and share what heals her. A testament to her abilities to connect with people, EMMY hopes that she can use her calling and music to help people express their deepest thoughts and feelings while forgetting their troubles. Commenting on the track, EMMY adds: "I wrote this song for my inner child, hoping to make her proud of who she's become. I never imagined she'd end up inspiring millions of women everywhere."

Even on four hours sleep, Emmy Meli would always journal. During her shifts at the coffee shop, the 22-year-old scribbled between serving tables. While delivering drinks on the golf course, she'd steal glances at her notebook. Then on her day-off, Meli would record the week's writings; tackling in one such session as an anthemic track inspired by a recent dream. The song soon to be heard around the world was titled, "I AM WOMAN." With Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill as idols, it was perhaps inevitable that Meli would feel most fulfilled as a mouthpiece for contemporary feminism. Coupling a powerful message with hypnotic vocal stylings that straddle jazz, R&B, pop and funk, now, Emmy Meli just has one job, and the singer is poised for a pop takeover.

Watch the new music video here: