VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Performs 'Best Part of Me' Live with YEBBA at Abbey Road Studios

Ed Sheeran has unveiled a beautiful, live performance of his album track 'Best Part of Me' with YEBBA, recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios.

Watch the video below!



Sheeran shared the acoustic ballad last Friday, as part of a double release alongside his rock-anthem, 'BLOW' with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, followed by the song's Bruno Mars-directed companion visual, which was released earlier this week. Ed has now released five songs from his highly-anticipated new album, No.6 Collaborations Project, which will be out everywhere this Friday, July 12. The album features collaborations with a blockbuster lineup including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and more.

To celebrate the release of No.6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran has announced the U.S. locations for his global pop-up shops, which will feature exclusive merch and limited-edition collaborations with a trio of fashion's hottest rising streetwear brands; Kid Super, Chinatown Market & Rhude. For more information, please visit: www.edsheeran.com/popups.





