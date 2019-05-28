VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Discusses 'No.6 Collaborations Project' With Charlamagne Tha God

Ed Sheeran recently sat down with radio and TV personality, Charlamagne Tha God, to discuss his forthcoming No.6 Collaborations Project.

Watch their conversation below!

The 9 ½ minute sit down isn't the first time this unlikely pair of friends have met. Ed was a guest on Charlamagne Tha God's popular, nationally-syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," first in 2015 and then again in 2017.

"For me, this is a compilation album of artists that I'm a fan of," Ed explains.

Kick-started as a project he began while on tour last year, Ed will release his No.6 Collaborations Project on July 12 via Atlantic Records, available for pre-order HERE . Following the release of his global No.1 " I Don't Care " with Justin Bieber at the start of this month, Ed unveiled his latest track " Cross Me " featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock last week. Both tracks will be featured on No. 6 Collaborations Project.





