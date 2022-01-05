VIDEO: EELS Debut New Single 'Amateur Hour'

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft, out January 28 via PIAS and the band's own E Works Records, EELS are sharing the album's opening track, "Amateur Hour."

EELS frontperson and songwriter E (a.k.a. Mark Oliver Everett) co-produced Extreme Witchcraft with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001's Souljacker album.

"Amateur Hour" follows the singles "The Magic," "Good Night On Earth" and "Steam Engine," which have received extensive critical praise from The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan and many more.

EELS are also set for their upcoming Spring, 2022 Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America, starting March 11 in Belfast; get tickets here.

Says E: "John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I've ever met. A true gentleman. Actually, he's probably THE most polite person I've ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he's out of his laboratory."

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008 E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III. 2020's Earth To Dora album received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent and awarded four stars in MOJO and NME.

Tour Dates

Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK - March 11

Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland - March 12

Roundhouse, London, UK - March 14

Albert Hall, Manchester, UK - March 15

Barrowland, Glasgow, UK - March 16

Rock City, Nottingham, UK - March 17

02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK - March 18

Zenith, Munich, Germany - March 21

Palladium, Cologne, Germany - March 22

Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany - March 23

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany - March 25

La Cartonnerie, Reims, France - March 27

Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - March 28

Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland - March 30

Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland - March 31

Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda, Milan, Italy - April 1

Estragon, Bologna, Italy - April 2

Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary - April 4

Gasometer, Vienna, Austria - April 5

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium - April 7

AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - April 8

Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain - April 10

Auditorio, Vigo, Spain - April 12

La Riviera, Madrid, Spain - April 13

Belly Up, San Diego, CA - May 8

Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - May 9

The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA - May 10

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA - May 12

Revolution Hall, Portland, OR - May 13

Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT - May 15

Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO - May 16

Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS - May 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - May 19

Metro, Chicago, IL - May 20

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA - May 21

Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA - May 22

Webster Hall, New York, NY - May 24

The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD - May 25

Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA - May 26

Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC - May 27

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA - May 28

Watch the new music video here: