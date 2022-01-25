VIDEO: Defrag Shares 'Glass Ship' Music Video

Glass Ship the track and video carry the dystopian themes of not being in control of a vessel that's seemingly strong and in control but can shatter with the wrong influence. The video pushes the interpretation as an ecological disaster extinction event metaphor with the glass ship being our planet. Humanity being a puppet to itself portrayed in surreal visuals of an approaching end event. This theme carries itself to every life being a glass ship of decisions. Fragile and finely imbalanced between stability and falling apart.

Defrag is the moniker of composer Jeff Dodson. Jeff's growth started in classical routes, as a child playing piano, and his development as a composer has violently touched genre after genre. While in college, Jeff was exposed to IDM, industrial and jungle scenes of Brooklyn, NY.

Defrag was born out of 4AM illegal shows played deep in public parks across the city that never sleeps. This would become the electronic music outlet of Jeff Dodson, his sound a changing force of deep programming and multimedia design. The sound of Defrag has evolved over twenty years, three studio albums, and countless remixes. Critically acclaimed blog I Die You Die acknowledged Jeff's uniquely structured and chaotically organized productions as being "high level sound design and ear for sonic detail".

Though Defrag was riding high on the underground IDM scene, Jeff took a detour to produce music for television, film, and video games, and his award-winning sound design is present in thousands of projects, including major network rebrands for Showtime, G4, and Amazon. Jeff's unique sound has scored two feature films, countless trailers, and commercials.

With the new album Float, a sonic slice of arpeggiated synths and dystopian sound design, Jeff combines vocals and lush melodics with thick percussion as a follow up to Drown's primer. Pushing the production and theme, Float journeys across 13 tracks seamlessly blending IDM and techno with Jeff's signature cinematic sound.

Throughout Defrag's journey - starting with the debut album Self Construct, a digital punk-rock noise opus - all the way to the upcoming release Float, Defrag will take you on a sonic-induced IDM trip.

Watch the new music video here: