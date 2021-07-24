VIDEO: De-Aged Paul McCartney Dances With Beck in New Music Video For 'Find My Way'

A de-aged Paul McCartney, looking like he did in the 1960s, can be seen dancing in a new video with Beck. "Find My Way" featuring Beck is from the former Beatle's most recent album, "McCartney III: Imagined", a reworking of last year's "McCartney III."

Personally curated by Paul, 'McCartney III Imagined' features an A-List assortment of friends, fans and brand new acquaintances, each reimagining their favourite 'McCartney III' moments in their own signature styles. The result is a kaleidoscopic reinterpretation of an album Rolling Stone accurately tagged "an inspiration to us all"-one that serves as an extension of the instantly beloved 'McCartney III' while standing on its own as brilliant and adventurous milestone in the McCartney discography.

The album is available at https://paulmccartney.lnk.to/3Imagined.