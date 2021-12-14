VIDEO: Daisy World Releases 'picnic' Acoustic Performance

Today, singer and multi-disciplinary artist DAISY WORLD releases an acoustic video of her new single "picnic."

The laid-back acoustic video sees DAISY WORLD perform in her bedroom, aided by guitarist Waylon Rector, engineer Natalie Green, and Director of Photography Seannie Bryan.

On the song and acoustic video, DAISY WORLD says "I love making these acoustic videos so much... I hope I get to make one for each song I release for the rest of my life! We made it in my room, just like the music video. I like that they both exist in the same space, in the same world! This song is about getting out of my head and letting go of perfectionism. Making acoustic videos kinda enforces that on me, because it's totally live - one take...no autotune or anything and that can be scary sometimes because I want everything I do to be perfect. But this is a great exercise for me and I hope you love it!"

DAISY WORLD's custom clothing features hand-painted pieces. Her previous hand-painted garments have found their way into the wardrobes of the likes of Addison Rae & award-winning producer Benny Blanco.

On the collection, she says "When I started making this collection months ago (more like a year) I had no idea what I was doing. I was trying out some new designs and pattern ideas on my own vintage pieces when I had a beautiful vision! DAISY WORLD making her first collection instead of just commissioned pieces! Hearts and stars and strawberries and lemons! I wanted to make pieces that were more cost accessible so everyone could get a hat AND a shirt AND a keychain AND a bag! I wanna see someone decked out in DAISY WORLD head to toe! It's all very fun and colorful and I hope it makes people feel happy!"

The launch of DAISY WORLD's online shop follows her pop-up event, held last Saturday December 11th that consisted of a pop-up shop where items from the collection were available for purchase, with music and refreshments. The event also served as a holiday food drive to benefit the LA LGBT Center for Seniors.

DAISY WORLD is a frequent collaborator of The Internet's Steve Lacy, Matt Martians & Patrick Paige II, and most recently appeared as a featured artist on Tyler, The Creator's "Rise!" from his critically acclaimed 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. She is also the frontwoman & namesake of the band DAISY, who released their latest EP S.O.M.E. last month.

DAISY WORLD is the solo project of multi-disciplinary artist Daisy Hamel-Buffa. A Los Angeles native, Daisy's creativity has found a home across several outlets, most notably as the frontwoman & namesake of the band DAISY, known for their jazzy, energetic sound, and as the visual artist whose hand-painted garments have found their way into the wardrobes of the likes of Addison Rae & award-winning producer Benny Blanco.

As a solo artist, Daisy is a frequent collaborator of The Internet's Steve Lacy, Matt Martians & Patrick Paige II, and most recently appeared as a featured artist on Tyler, The Creator's "Rise!" from his critically acclaimed 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. On the heels of this new wave of fanfare, she shared the first ever DAISY WORLD solo tracks in "SUNDOWN" & "SIX TWO" - a pair of beautiful songs created alongside producer Natalie Green. This fall has seen DAISY release their EP S.O.M.E and embark on a nationwide tour.