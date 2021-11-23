VIDEO: Daine Releases Second Single from Upcoming Mixtape 'IDC'

Following the release of the first song she ever wrote 'Cemetery Dreams', Naarm / Melbourne emo-pop icon in waiting daine, reveals another facet of her origins with 'IDC', the second single from her forthcoming mixtape Quantum Jumping, out early next year.

Where "Cemetery Dreams" re-opened the first chapter in her story, imbued with a distant yearning and bittersweet hope, 'IDC' is filled with a brooding vengeance throughout. Written at a time when daine was at her most isolated from those around her, the track explores the fantasy of proving those who ridiculed her for expressing herself wrong.

Showcasing her angst with vacant apathy over ominous bass tones, contemporary rap percussion and midwest emo inspired guitars, 'IDC' bubbles with seething energy before an explosive climax that releases the track's accumulated tension with metallic synths and incendiary desperation to be heard.

daine's own imagination is replicated perfectly within the track's visual, directed and produced by Ribal Hosn (Cub Sport, Kinder, Jaguar Jonze, Fendi). Finding a repressed, emotionally wounded version of herself at the cinema, daine watches her own future self living a fast life in an alternate universe on the screen. The longer she watches, the more the confident manifestation of her future begins to take over, feeding her the energy she needs to live through her dark present to reap the rewards in later life.

Watch the music video here: