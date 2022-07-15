VIDEO: Cyn Returns With 'House With a View' Music Video Featuring Katy Perry

Cyn returns with a brand-new track, "House With A View," an effervescent slice of pop and a perfect welcome back for the critically acclaimed artist. 'House With A View' showcases Cyn's sharp sense of humor and even sharper knack for a hook.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Cyn reveals, "'House With A View' stems from the belief that one can live the life they desire and that everyone has a right to daydream. The lyrics don't take themselves too seriously, but they do speak to reality. Gas prices are nuts, and I'm paying off my student loans. I'm so glad I was able to fit this into a little bop about wanting something finer. It's about manifesting security in a few forms-and a nice view wouldn't hurt."

The new track arrives paired with a tongue-in-cheek music video, which was shot on location in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood, directed by filmmaker Kyle Newman and featuring a cameo from Cyn's label head Katy Perry.

It's been a minute since we've heard from Cyn, whose been hidden away in the studio working on new music. As evidenced in 'House With A View,' Cyn's lyrics spout clever quips on par with your favorite flick's most quotable dialogue, but her delivery might be as unpredictable and unforgettable as a famous montage. As the story goes, Cyn went from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry via her DJ. Signing to Perry's Unsub Records, she accompanied the superstar on tour and released her debut EP, Mood Swing, to acclaim.

She caught fire with the 2020 single 'Drinks,' which broke the top 25 at US pop radio and incited tastemaker applause. Rolling Stone christened it a "Song You Need To Know," and Nylon hailed it as "delightful." It landed on the Soundtrack for the Academy® Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and she contributed tunes to HBO's Moonshot, NETFLIX's He's All That, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Warner Brother's Birds of Prey.

Amassing 100+ million streams and inciting applause from The FADER, Harper's Bazaar, Pitchfork, Nylon, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, Cyn steps into herself like never before on 'House With A View.' With more music and surprises on the way, Cyn knows exactly who she is.

Watch the new music video here: