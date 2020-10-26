VIDEO: Chase Martin Releases New Alternate Video for 'Levi Denim'

On the heels of breakthrough singer/songwriter Chase Martin’s debut single release.

On the heels of breakthrough singer/songwriter Chase Martin's debut single release - "Levi Denim" - the 22-year-old Charleston, SC native is excited to drop another music video for the track. Written by Abby Anderson, Matt Stell and Allison Veltz-Cruz, the song's new clip, is a solo take of the song that "is all sass and swagger" (Billboard). Fans can check out the powerhouse singer's alternate video for "Levi Denim" exclusively via Taste Of Country today. The brand new video is a follow up to the October 9 "high-spirited" (People) music video featuring TV star and beauty entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley, which has already amassed a quarter million views and counting!

Watch the video below!

"I shot this video during the pandemic, so it's just me, my Levi's and my dance moves, of course. Couldn't leave those out. Ha," quips Martin. "I just love how it turned out. It's fun, sassy and everything in between. It's everything I wanted it to be."

Martin recently signed to RECORDS Nashville, the newly announced Music City division of' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment and just announced a global publishing deal with Endurance Music Group. "Levi Denim" is produced by

Chase has been compared to artists like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, thanks to her powerhouse pop and blues tinged country voice, humble attitude and an innate ability to connect her music and lyrics with a younger generation thirsty for a new country superstar. Through the years, she has played alongside artists such as Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen, sang on the stages of venues such as The Bluebird Café and The Listening Room and written with songwriting giants Jimmy Robbins, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney and counts more than 500k followers across Instagram

Photo Credit: Jim Myers

