VIDEO: Callista Clark and Scotty McCreery Duet in 'Gettin' Old' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Callista Clark released her powerful “Gettin’ Old” duet with Scotty McCreery on August 9, and CMT has premiered the stunning video across multiple platforms including Paramount’s famous Times Square video billboard in the center of Manhattan. The spectacular clip was directed by award-winning film maker Roman White and stars massive influencer Adrien Nunez and Hollywood actress Brook Sill (Stranger Things, Outer Banks).

“The ‘Gettin’ Old’ video shoot was amazing, and this kind of commitment from CMT is beyond words,” said Callista. “I can’t thank Scotty enough for flying in on one of his days off to be with us, to Roman for his creativity and direction, and to Brook and Adrien for making the story of the song come to life.”

The video is airing on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT Equal Play (CMT’s channel on Pluto TV). It is also featured on CMT’s immense social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. In addition, the “Gettin’ Old” single was added to CMT Spotify and CMT Apple Music curator playlists.

“I was honored when Callista asked me to sing on ‘Gettin’ Old.’ She wrote a great song and she’s got such an amazing voice,” said McCreery. “I was glad to film part of the video with her. It was also nice to reunite with Roman White, as I did several videos with him earlier in my career and have always appreciated his talent.”

Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021, Callista wrote “Gettin’ Old” with Averie Bielski and Karen Kasowski. Joey Hyde and Frank Rogers share production credits on the song, which was released on the Dreamcatcher Artists label and distributed by STEM. Save/add the new single HERE.

Callista released “Bless Your Heart,” her first single for Dreamcatcher, earlier this year. It was immediately added to the cover of streaming giant Pandora’s popular Top Country Hits playlist and received substantial editorial and organic support at all major streaming platforms. She followed with “Reckless,” “Point of No Return,” and a haunting version of CCR’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.” An eight-song EP is coming on November 1, 2024, along with the focus track with global superstar Vince Gill entitled “Every River.”

Photo credit: Chelsea Giberson

Comments