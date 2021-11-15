VIDEO: CBS Releases Trailer for ONE LAST TIME Starring Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Filmed at two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett's 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga is a production of Alex Coletti Productions. Alex Coletti, Bruce Gillmer, Jack Sussman, Danny Bennett and Bobby Campbell are executive producers. Alex Coletti also serves as director.

Watch the new trailer here: