VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Performs 'Reason to Believe' Off New Stockholm 2005 Album

Article Pixel Jun. 13, 2020  

Bruce Springsteen is releasing new recordings of old performances for his fans. He has recently released a recording of "Reason To Believe" from his show in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 25, 2005.

Listen to the recording below!

In front of his beloved Swedish fans, Bruce unspooled a Devils and Dust tour solo performance par excellence.

The 26-song set features outstanding versions of the D&D tour's core tracks led by the bullet microphone reimagining of "Reason to Believe" and the storytelling masterclass "The Hitter," along with tour premieres of "Downbound Train," "Across The Border," "Blinded By The Light" and a heartfelt piano reading of "Walk Like a Man" played for the first time since 1988. Stockholm 2005 also features "Empty Sky," "Black Cowboys," "Part Man, Part Monkey," and "Lucky Town" on guitar, "The Promise" and "Point Blank" on piano.

VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Performs 'Reason to Believe' Off New Stockholm 2005 Album
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cast of COMPANY Reunites for Virtual Performance
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Reunite to Sing 'What I Got'
  • VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE