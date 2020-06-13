VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Performs 'Reason to Believe' Off New Stockholm 2005 Album

Bruce Springsteen is releasing new recordings of old performances for his fans. He has recently released a recording of "Reason To Believe" from his show in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 25, 2005.

Listen to the recording below!

In front of his beloved Swedish fans, Bruce unspooled a Devils and Dust tour solo performance par excellence.

The 26-song set features outstanding versions of the D&D tour's core tracks led by the bullet microphone reimagining of "Reason to Believe" and the storytelling masterclass "The Hitter," along with tour premieres of "Downbound Train," "Across The Border," "Blinded By The Light" and a heartfelt piano reading of "Walk Like a Man" played for the first time since 1988. Stockholm 2005 also features "Empty Sky," "Black Cowboys," "Part Man, Part Monkey," and "Lucky Town" on guitar, "The Promise" and "Point Blank" on piano.

