VIDEO: Brooke Moriber Performs New Single Live at Reviverfest 2019

Check out this live performance from recording artist Brooke Moriber as she performs her new single "Breathing Room" live at Reviverfest 2019.

Inspired by the likes of Linda Ronstadt and Billy Joel, Brooke has received critical acclaim for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and "music intended to stand and last" by Bandblurb. Her powerhouse vocal style has opened doors to support artists such as The Gin Blossoms, share the New York stage with Cindy Lauper, and sing the National Anthem for the New York Knicks. Additionally, "Cry Like A Girl" was featured on Spotify's popular "New Music Nashville" playlist for multiple weeks upon release.

Earlier this year, Brooke released her independent debut single "Cry Like A Girl" to critical praise.





