VIDEO: Babe Rainbow Shares Colorful New Video 'Zeitgeist'

Last week, Australian psychedelic-pop band Babe Rainbow made their return with a colorful and kaleidoscopic music video for the new song "Zeitgeist." The song is part of an exclusive 7-inch vinyl release set for December 4th on Flightless Records. The video is a mesmerizing look into the band's communal farmland located in a rural area of Australia's Gold Coast. They sing of whimsical, pastoral dreams that tie into larger themes of environmental preservation... and chickens.

Watch the video below!



The release follows the band's 2019 full-length record 'Today,' and subsequent sold-out US Tour. It continues the euphoric energy that highlights earthy acoustics and touches on Latin bossa nova stylings. The record even made an unlikely fan out of Jaden Smith.

North Coast cosmic conduits Babe Rainbow are back with a song for changes. Same sesame funk. New Earth. "Zeitgeist" is their latest peace offering and was written in the hills of Topanga, California. It is a song about nature and the importance of preservation. It's also about chickens. The accompanying b-side "The Wind" is all forest mood. A song dedicated to Australian wildlife. it was written during the deadly bushfires that swept through a large part of the continent this past January.



Sprouting from the high vibrational vortex that is Australia's Eastern-most tip - Byron Bay - the music of Babe Rainbow acts as an extension of the consciously living community that has made the area so magnetic for decades. Assembling once again at the Music Farm in the hinterland, Angus, Jack, Elliot, and Louise reconvened post-macadamia harvest with nothing prepared but the intention of making a spontaneous, energetic record, off the cuff.



"Zeitgeist" / "The Wind" is the most recent follow-up to the band's 2019 LP 'Today' which had the simmering samba rhythms of "Morning Song" and the Gainsbourg swagger of "Something New". The double-single release is more measured, taking the serious tones of 2020 into account yet the healing vibes are palpable and a hint of better days and more musical adventures from these hippies down-under.



"Zeitgeist" is available now on all streaming platforms and the 7-inch vinyl release with B-side "The Wind" will be out December 4th via Eureka / Flightless Records.

