VIDEO: Australian Trio THE BUCKLEYS Release New Video for 'Glad You Did'

Coming off the recent release of their debut album, Daydream via Petrol Records/Univeral Records/UMe, Aussie Americana-pop trio THE BUCKLEYS are releasing the enthusiastic new video for "Glad You Did" bringing with it a gust of warm vivacity and bright, electric energy.

Taken from their recent live concert "Daydream with The Buckleys, Live from Byron Bay" that was recorded on September 25th inside their local church near their hometown in Australia, the live performance video showcases the band's fresh take on roots-inspired pop and their natural charisma. "Glad You Did" evokes the breezy freedom of summer love and showcases the band's seasoned performing capabilities, honed by their 2020 June/July Word Virtual Tour that racked up over 4.5 million views!

Purveyors of what they call "Hippie Country," - a genre representing the infectious personality and spirited conscience that the band maintains through these tough times, these three young artists - Sarah 21, Lachlan 19 and Molly 18, - have been making strides since they released their first singles in 2019, including "Daydream," which catapulted the trio into the limelight, scoring a #1 single on Australian country radio, which was followed by the second single, "I'm Comin' For Ya (Love)," which reached #3. Their worldwide debut single "Money" reached #2 and its follow up "Breathe" at #3 and headed upwards to #2.



As international touring opportunities became limited in 2020, the band found another way to tap into a much larger market. The Buckleys became one of the first bands to capture a global audience in the midst of a pandemic, with their groundbreaking world virtual tour achieving a 'virtual reach' of more than 4.5 million. Presented by Live Nation, the world virtual tour was developed in conjunction with Live Nation and the band's record label, Petrol Records and US label, UMe. Performing individually curated shows for specific regions, starting in North America and adding additional dates all over the world (Latin America, Asia, Europe, India, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa), performances were streamed on newly launched Live Nation Live From Home platform, House of Blues' and their partners (Book My Show, Mojo Concerts, Big Concerts) social platforms. Through these online channels, the rising hippie country siblings were able to recreate the personalized "live" experience, during a time of social distancing.



"Our album Daydream came from a time of discovery of our music, of the world, and of ourselves as people," says Sarah. Working with an impressive line-up of established country writers, including Emily Shackelton (Carly Peace), JT Harding (Blake Shelton, Keith Urban), Marty Dodson (Kenny Chesney) and Jennifer Hanson (Billy Currington), and GRAMMY Award-winning engineer and producer Chad Carlson (Trisha Yearwood, Taylor Swift, Lady A) who also produced the album, Daydream draws on the siblings' tight family roots and their natural ability to write memorable melodies and hooks. Songs like the country balladry of 'Til You Can't Go Back' and the cool grooves of "Feeling The Love" and the Motown-ish 'Glad You Did," show the band's diversity for songwriting.

Photo Credit: Louis Murphy

