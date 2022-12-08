VIDEO: Armani White Performs 'BILLIE EILISH.' for Vevo

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers.

ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo's Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Armani White says, "VEVO Artist To Watch has a history of being one of those platforms that almost always calls out the next stars early. To be among that is an honor and a challenge I'm gratefully accepting."

Jordan Ferree, Manager, Artist & Label Relations adds, "After spending the last few years refining his craft, Armani White has been showing the world exactly what a dynamic artist looks like. His vivid storytelling is earnest and energetic. Whether freestyling while getting his hair braided, or shining on our DSCVR stage, he leaves nothing on the table. The rising MC has lived many lives, and none without adversity. We can't wait to see the one unfolding as he becomes the star he's destined to be."

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

"We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

"Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them."

Profound, yet buoyantly energetic, Armani White wants to trademark happy hood music. Pairing dexterous flows with dense introspection and spurts of impassioned melodies, the 26-year-old delivers a colorful, but poignant soundtrack for survivors. Growing up in a troubled home in West Philadelphia, he found healing in beats and bars, soaking up the sounds and pantomiming the art of his favorite MCs.

Music became this therapy, and after finishing high school, where he'd won both Class Clown and Most Likely to Be Heard a Mile Away for his school yearbook, the idea of a rap career began to crystallize.

In 2015, he earned attention from "Stick Up," a pulsing boom bap single coated in braggadocio and comical flashes of danger, and by 2019, he'd released Keep in Touch, a project that reaffirmed his all-around songwriting abilities and saw him hit the stage touring with the likes of Vince Staples, Nas, James Blake and Aminé.

He continued to elevate with Things We Lost In The Fire, a heartfelt EP that addressed personal tragedy with unflinching transparency. 2022 saw his track "BILLIE EILISH." go viral on TikTok and landed him a deal with Def Jam Records.

Watch the new performance here: