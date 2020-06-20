VIDEO: Aretha Franklin Releases Black Lives Matter-Themed Music Video For 'Never Gonna Break My Faith'

A new Black Lives Matter-themed music video was released yesterday for Aretha Franklin's Never Gonna Break My Faith. The video was released in honor of Juneteenth.

Watch the video below!

Aretha Franklin is both a 20th and 21st century musical and cultural icon known the world over simply by her first name: Aretha. The undisputed "Queen Of Soul" has created an amazing legacy that spans an incredible six decades, from her first recording as a teenage gospel star, to her last studio album, ARETHA FRANKLIN SINGS THE GREAT DIVA CLASSICS (RCA Records).

Her many countless classics include "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Chain Of Fools," "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"; her own compositions "Think," "Daydreaming" and "Call Me"; her definitive versions of "Respect," "I Say A Little Prayer" and "Rolling In The Deep"; and global hits like "Freeway Of Love," "Jump To It," "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)"- her worldwide chart-topping duet with George Michael, and "A Rose Is Still A Rose."

The recipient of the U.S.A.'s highest civilian honour, The Presidential Medal Of Freedom, eighteen GRAMMY Awards, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement and GRAMMY Living Legend awardee, Aretha Franklin's powerful, distinctive gospel-honed vocal style has influenced countless singers across multi-generations, justifiably earning her Rolling Stone magazine's No. 1 placing on the list of "The Greatest Singers Of All Time." One of the best-selling female artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide, Ms. Franklin's incomparable voice and remarkable career have left an indelible mark on the lives of many and will never be forgotten.

