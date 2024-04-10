Jonas Brothers Reschedule European Leg of 'The Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Important news for international Jonas Brothers fans!

Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, the Jonas Brothers are shifting the European leg of THE TOUR to start in September. The full list of rescheduled European dates is available below. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates and additional tickets are on sale now at JonasBrothers.com. Current ticketholders will receive more information via email.

In a statement, the Jonas Brothers said this about the move:

"We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point. Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years."

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR is their most ambitious outing to date with 98 shows across 26 countries. Every night is a celebration of five albums and features their best hits throughout the years including a variety of career-spanning deep cuts and fan-favorite hits.

Their monumentally successful North American run, which hit legendary venues including Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, concluded in 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In 2024, THE TOUR continues its trek around the globe, returning next to South America for the first time in 10 years. The LATAM leg of THE TOUR will see the band perform in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina, along with three performances across Mexico. They will also perform for the first time ever in Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich and Norway later this fall.

Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ EU Reschedule Dates

Mon Sept 9 - Belfast - SSE Arena

Tue Sept 10 - Dublin - 2Arena

Thurs Sept 12 - Manchester - CO-OP Live

Fri Sept 13 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Sun Sept 15 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Mon Sept 16 - London - The O2 Arena

Tue Sept 17 - London - The O2 Arena

Fri Sept 20 - Munich - Olymphiahalle

Sun Sept 22 - Vienna - Stadthalle

Tue Sept 24 - Milan - Forum

Thurs Sept 26 - Barcelona - Paulu Sant Jordi

Sat Sept 28 - Lyon - LDLC Arena

Sun Sept 29 - Zurich - Hallenstadion

Tue Oct 1 - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

Wed Oct 2 - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

Thurs Oct 3 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Sun Oct 6 - Oslo - Spektrum

Tue Oct 8 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena

Wed Oct 9 - Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena

Sun Oct 13 - Paris - Accor Arena

Tue Oct 15 - Prague - O2 Arena

Wed Oct 16 - Krakow - Tauron Arena

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour” —selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.