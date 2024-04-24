Eliza Rose Drops 'Business As Usual' EP Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proof of the magic within UK underground club culture, Eliza Rose returns with the release of her 4-track EP Business As Usual via Rosebud Recordings/One House.

Including the recent lead single “Business As Usual (9-5 mix) with MJ Cole, the EP which melds Jazz, Soul and UKG also features new single “Lovesome” which will be accompanied by a VHS video shot in LA earlier this year by Jeanie Crystal.

Due for premiere on Friday 26th via Eliza Rose’s YouTube channel at 9am BST, the collagist day in the life style video explores Planet Eliza through a more art house lens, shot on Venice Beach starring Eliza Rose in otherworldly dress up.

Speaking on the EP, Eliza says: "The EP as a whole is a true reflection of my two favourite sounds. I love mixing Jazz and soul, with UKG and I wanted to reflect that across a full EP. This one was all about going back to the roots of my label, Rosebud Recordings. With the OG concept being around soul tracks with UKG remixes. So I loved taking this one back to my roots as a writer, producer and singer. I can't wait for this EP to have its moment in the sun!"

About Eliza Rose

Brit nominated for “Best Dance Act” and “Song Of The Year”, the Hackney-born vocalist and DJ Eliza Rose is responsible for worldwide smash ‘“B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” - track that saw her crowned as the first female DJ to reach Number One in 20 years. Now certified platinum and boasting over 160M times on Spotify alone, Eliza Rose has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more. She was nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Act” at the 2023 MOBO’s where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for “Best Track” at the DJ Mag Awards. This year has shown no sign of slowing down, she’s released the Mura Masa produced UKG bubbler ‘Better Love’ and also worked with Martinez Brothers on summer slammer “Pleasure Peak” and Calvin Harris on “Body Moving”.

EP Tracklist

1. Business As Usual 9-5 Mix

2. Business As Usual Night Shift Mix

3. Lovesome

4. Lost Your Love

Photo Credit: Phoebe Jordan Cowley