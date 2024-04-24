Pallbearer Releases 'Endless Place' from 'Mind Burns Alive' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pallbearer have released a second song from their highly-anticipated new album, Mind Burns Alive, with the arrival of the deeply moving Endless Place, complemented by a visually striking black-and-white companion video.

Endless Place, which features the band’s first ever musical collaboration (a saxophone solo from Norman Williamson of Amasa Hines), encapsulates the thematic essence of the album, as described by Brett Campbell: “These are vignettes which tell the stories of people who deal with myriad sicknesses of the spirit. These are illnesses communicated by the world we live in, and the subjects are the symptoms of its disease.” The dreamlike scenario that enfolds in “Endless Place,” both lyrically and musically, is one focused on a sense of being lost, disjointed, trapped by unease and confusion.

Pallbearer previously released the Dan Almasy-directed video for “Where The Light Fades.” The lead track from the six-song album, also highlights the emotionally-charged themes on the collection.

Five years in the making, with recording initially slated for 2020, and thwarted yet again in 2022, it was 2023 that saw the band members living locally to one another in Little Rock for the first time in nine years. As a group, they self-produced the album in their own, newly constructed studio (Idlewild Audio) and at Fellowship Hall Sound. Reflecting on this, bassist/vocalist Joseph D. Rowland remarked, “It’s ironic given that the album is largely centered around isolation, but it felt like it summoned us into being back together again in one town, after so long apart.”

Mind Burns Alive pre-orders, which include limited-edition vinyl, CD and digital, are available now HERE.

Pallbearer also recently announced the “Temporary Spaces North American Tour,” a six-week North American outing that kicks off on June 6. Openers include Rwake (June 6 to 9; 29), REZN (June 11 to 29), Inter Arma (July 11 to August 3), with The Keening opening on all dates. The band has also confirmed three special European performances: The Copenhell Metal Cruise (Copenhagen to Oslo) from Oct. 25 to 27, Hell’s Ball Belgium (Kortrijk) on Nov. 9, and Helldorado in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) on Nov. 16. All ticketing links can be found at Pallbearerdoom.com.

“Temporary Spaces North American Tour”:

June 6 Memphis, TN Growlers *

June 7 Murfreesboro, TN Hop Springs *

June 8 Birmingham, AL Zydeco *

June 9 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade *

June 11 Durham, NC The Fruit #

June 12 Asheville, NC Euology at Burial Beer Co. #

June 14 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery #

June 15 Lancaster, PA Tellus360 #

June 16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts #

June 18 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom #

June 20 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg #

June 21 Boston, MA The Sinclair #

June 22 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount #

June 23 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground #

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Vivarium #

June 26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall #

June 27 St. Paul, MN Turf Club #

June 28 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck #

June 29 Little Rock, AR The Hall &

July 11 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

July 13 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre ^

July 15 Calgary, AB Dickens ^

July 16 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

July 18 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre ^

July 19 Seattle, WA Substation ^

July 20 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

July 23 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room ^

July 24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall ^

July 26 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst ^

July 27 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick ^

July 28 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom ^

July 29 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom ^

July 30 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar ^

August 1 Dallas, TX Trees ^

August 2 Austin, TX Parish ^

August 3 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall ^

*-w/Rwake & The Keening

# - w/REZN & The Keening

& - w/Rwake, REZN & The Keening

^ - w/Inter Arma & The Keening

Mind Burns Alive tracklist:

1. Where The Light Fades

2. Mind Burns Alive

3. Signals

4. Endless Place

5. Daybreak

6. With Disease

About Pallbearer

Pallbearer is Brett Campbell (vocals/electric guitar/synthesizer), Devin Holt (electric and acoustic guitar/vocals), Mark Lierly (drums/percussion) and Joseph D. Rowland (vocals/bass guitar/synthesizer). The Little Rock, Arkansas based band formed in 2008 and have since released four albums: Forgotten Days (2020), Heartless (2017), Foundations of Burden (2014), and Sorrow and Extinction (2012). In their review of Forgotten Days, Pitchfork described the foursome’s music as “soaring majesty on an album that find a new way forward by refining their past,” Stereogum dubbed the collection as “warm and melodic and comforting,” while Revolver said the songs are “sweeping and melancholic” living “between the majesty of “vintage Black Sabbath and the morbid romanticism of Type O Negative.” Decibel, who have featured the band on their cover multiple times, declaring the band’s unique musical vision as “intense, emotional thunder.”

Photo credit: Dan Almasy