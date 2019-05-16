VIDEO: A$AP Ferg's New Single and Video For PUPS Feat. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Ferg recently dropped his new single, "Pups" featuring A$AP Rocky, and today he released its video directed by A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky and Shomi Patwary. The song is out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. Buy/Stream HERE.

"Pups" was produced by Frankie P at Polo Grounds Music Studios & Electric Lady Studios in NYC. Nearly two years after releasing his last project, Still Striving, featuring the 3x Platinum mega hit "Plain Jane", Ferg's just getting started on his plans for 2019.





