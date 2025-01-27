VICTORIA Releases Heart-Wrenching Single 'Pity Party’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VICTORIA returns with her brand new single, ‘PITY PARTY’, a song that takes a raw and honest look at our inner critic - the voice that tells us we’re both too much and not enough. With her signature alt-pop sound, VICTORIA delivers a track that is both catchy and deeply personal, making it easy for listeners to connect and feel understood. Along with the new music, this release marks the unveiling of VICTORIA’s bold new image for 2025.

‘Pity Party’ dives into the dark places inside our minds, exploring self-doubt and negative thoughts that we often ignore. It’s a song about facing tough feelings, learning from past hurts, and growing stronger in the process. The track reminds us that while self-exploration can be hard, it’s a journey worth taking to become more aware and in control of our emotions.

﻿Speaking on the track, VICTORIA said: “I wanted to create a song that many people could relate to. Sharing my feelings with my team and transforming them into music was a powerful experience.”

ABOUT VICTORIA

Victoria Georgieva is a Bulgarian singer and songwriter. She became popular locally after participating in the 4th season of X Factor Bulgaria, and interest in her music grew further when she was announced as the 2020 Bulgarian representative for the Eurovision Song Contest. Her 2020 Eurovision entry ‘Tears Getting Sober’ was the favourite to win the contest before it was canceled because of the pandemic. In 2021 she released her debut EP called ‘a little dramatic’; a blend of ballads, dark pop, and experimental songs, garnering over 15 million streams, and earning her a spot on Forbes Bulgaria’s 30 Under 30 list.

2024 saw the beginning of a new direction for VICTORIA as she started a creative shift, exploring darker themes, and a more alternative pop sonic direction with the release of ‘Paradox’ Soon after, VICTORIA released ‘sad girl summer (not again)’ which was supported by remixes from acclaimed international dj/producers BKE, Liquidfive, and Tribbs. She finished the tear with a warm and nostalgic winter song ‘sad girl winter (again)’.

