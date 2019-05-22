UshuaÃ¯a Ibiza and Nic Fanciulli Announce First Wave Of Artists For Dance Or Die Residency

Nic Fanciulli has announced the first phase of names for his brand new Ibiza residency DANCE OR DIE, taking place at Ushuaïa Ibiza every Wednesday from 19th June to 25th September. TICKETS ON SALE NOW



The 11-week run of parties features some of the biggest names in dance music, including Carl Cox, Guy Gerber, Loco Dice, Black Coffee, Âme, and Bedouin. No stranger to Ibiza, Fanciulli will make the White Isle his base for summer 2019, bringing a wealth of respected DJ's to his first solo residency.



Looking to hit the ground running, Fanciulli presents a very special opening event welcoming two international titans of techno: Carl Cox and Paco Osuna alongside Island mainstays Acid Mondays and Jamie Roy.



With a nod to the hedonistic days of rave, DANCE OR DIE is a no-nonsense event which is all about the experience on the dancefloor. Every Wednesday, Ushuai?a Ibiza will transform into a limitless, post-apocalyptic neon-playground. Revellers are invited to dance under the sun, and into the night, as Fanciulli and his expertly curated lineup of guests transform your mind, body, and soul.



"For me, DANCE OR DIE is about creating an environment where everyone feels welcome," Fanciulliexplains. "I want people from all walks of life to come and lose themselves in the music, the experience, and to listen with an open heart."



Yann Pissenem, Ushuai?a Ibiza's founder and CEO, also explains: "It's a pleasure to begin this new chapter with Nic Fanciulli. The concept is a result of many conversations over the years and I'm looking forward to making our vision a reality this season with DANCE OR DIE."



DANCE OR DIE is the next chapter for Nic Fanciulli, and reaffirms his status as one of the hottest properties in dance music, and his stellar reputation has led to a slew of island favourites coming along for the ride.





