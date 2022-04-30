Up and Coming Musical Group Man a Monster Release First Track, 'Warm Blooded Creatures'

Man A Monster - the brand new musical project formed in lockdown this past year in the UK between vocalist Robbie Grey of the iconic band Modern English ("I Melt With You") and young composer Alex Cook - are excited to present their first song, "Warm Blooded Creatures." There is a vast difference in age between the two artists, but the marriage of Grey's post-punk and indie sensibilities with Cook's original compositions forms a unique sound that incorporates electronic tones with biting noise-rock in their first offering.

Creating an atmosphere both fragile in mood and tension with a cinematic quality of depth and scope, "Warm Blooded Creatures" shows an instant understanding between the two musicians as they strive for an original and emotionally moving sound. Watch the animated music video for "Warm Blooded Creatures" created by Nick Savy (Batman Begins, Gorillaz) on YouTube HERE. Grey had the following to share about the single:

"We wanted to marry a warm, human lyric with a more edgy, noisy song. Then add an orchestration, hoping this would create an original sound. And I think we did that."

Stay tuned for more information and music from Man A Monster throughout 2022 and beyond.