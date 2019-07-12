Underoath Release LONELINESS From Upcoming Deluxe Edition Of ERASE ME

Underoath have released the song "Loneliness," which is now available across all streaming platforms.



The track will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of Erase Me, out August 2 via Fearless Records. The deluxe version will feature the original album and includes the additional track "Another Life," acoustic versions of "Wake Me" and their cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box," and a 3TEETH remix of the Grammy-nominated track "On My Teeth."

Listen here:





Underoath are also gearing up for their summer tour with Korn and Alice in Chains. All tour dates are below.

UNDEROATH ON TOUR:

WITH KORN + ALICE IN CHAINS:

7/18 - Austin, TX-Austin360 Amphitheater*

7/20 - The Woodlands, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/21 - Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*

7/23 - Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

7/25 - Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

7/26 - Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

7/28 - West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

7/30 - Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

7/31 - Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live*

8/2 - Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater*

8/3 - Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion^

8/6 - Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

8/7 - Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center*

8/9 - Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center^

8/10 - Hartford, CT-XFINITY Theatre*

8/11 - Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

8/13 - Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre*

8/14 - Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage*

8/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center*

8/17 - Burgettstown, PA-KeyBank Pavilion+

8/18 - Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center+

8/20 - Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

8/21 - Tinley Park, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

8/23 - Maryland Heights, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

8/25 - Denver, CO-Pepsi Center+

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheatre+

8/30 - Irvine, CA-FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

8/31 - Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion+

9/2 - Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

9/4 - Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre+

*with HO99O9

+with FEVER 333

^support TBA



Underoath released Erase Me, their first album in eight years, via Fearless Records in 2018. The band notched a Grammy nomination in the Best Metal Performance category for "On My Teeth" and spent most of the year on the road in support of the album - playing countless sold-out headline shows and headlining their first-ever arena show in their Tampa hometown. Ultimately, Erase Me represents a watershed moment for the gold-selling heavy music luminaries whose inescapable influence can be felt in nearly every corner of hard rock. The album crashed the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart at #1. It sees the band refine its trend-setting but inimitable style with heavy intensity and hypnotic hooks coursing through songs, like the aforementioned "On My Teeth," "Rapture," "Wake Me," and the Top 15 active rock single "ihateit," which have cumulatively tallied over 20 million streams in a few months' time.





