Umphrey's McGee Add West Coast And Southeast Dates To Fall Tour

In addition to their annual Red Rocks run, summer festival appearances, and a c0-headlining tour with The Disco Biscuits, everybody's favorite eclectic rockers Umphrey's McGee are extending their Summer/Fall tour through October will a slew of newly announced dates.

In September, the band will hit tried and true favorites in San Diego, L.A., and Oakland before turning east through the mountains toward Reno, Salt Lake City, and Bozeman. After a brief time off, UM will return to the stage in Richmond, Virginia, before heading south to North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. A full list of dates is below and ticket links for each show can be found at umphreys.com/tour.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Umphrey's McGee's new single, "So Much," from their upcoming full-length Asking For A Friend-a collection that legendary music journalist and author, David Fricke, calls "the best and most emotionally direct album Umphrey's McGee have ever made."

"So Much" is a guitar and keyboard-soaked sonic dreamscape that never loses forward momentum due to the band's uncanny arranging abilities. "There's so much left, I know. There's so much left undone," sings guitarist Brendan Bayliss. Fans can check out "So Much" now at this link and pre-order vinyl or pre-save Asking For A Friend before it comes out on July 1st.

UM's upcoming album Asking For A Friend is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes podcast through Osiris Media entitled Talking Circles. With episodes leading up to the album release and stretching through the summer, Talking Circles will tell the story of the writing and recording of this set of brand new songs. Three episodes are currently live, including the backstory of "So Much."

New Umphrey's McGee Fall Tour Dates

Sept. 1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Sept. 4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

Sept. 9 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

Sept. 29 - Richmond, VA - Music at Maymont

Sept. 30 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

Oct. 2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

These new shows are in addition to UM's previously-announced Summer tour dates:

April 28-30 - Atlanta, GA - SweetWater 420 Festival

May 27-29 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

June 4-5 - St. Augustine, FL - Fool's Paradise at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater $

June 10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavillion $

June 11 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point $

June 12 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition $

June 16 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

June 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

June 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

June 19 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

July 8 - Baldwinsville, NY - Bud Light Amphitheater at Paper Mill Island

July 9 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music & Arts Festival

July 10 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 14 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 16 - Thornville, OH - The Werk Out Music & Arts Festival

July 21-24 - North Plains, OR - Northwest String Summit

Aug. 5-7 - Kenai Peninsula, AK - Salmonfest

Aug. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park $

Aug. 19 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park $

Aug. 20 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns Amphitheater $

Aug. 21 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Aug. 26-28 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

$ Co-bill with The Disco Biscuits

^ with support from lespecial

# with support from Andy Frasco and The U.N.