Um, Jennifer? Share Defiant New Single 'Went On T'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City-based trans-punk duo Um, Jennifer? return with their new song, “Went On T,” exhibiting the band’s signature blend of humor, gender politics and cultural critique.

“No one knows me like I know my goddamn self,” Elijah Scarpati defiantly sings, supported by the band’s brash, angular sound. Um, Jennifer? – who earlier this year released their debut EP The Girl Class – are fully back, and are playing Bowery Ballroom on Friday, August 16th, supporting Pan Arcadia. The video for the song, directed by Scarpati, can be seen below. Tickets available for purchase here.

Speaking on the new song, the band said “‘Went On T’ is the indie rock anthem calling you back home to yourself. It’s about taking your own body back from those that claim to love you. It’s a reminder not to take on anybody else’s s.”

Um, Jennifer? Tour Dates:

08/16/24 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - TICKETS *

* = supporting Pan Arcadia

Photo Credit: Sarah McDonald

Comments