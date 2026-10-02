US3 Releases SNAP, CRACKLE & BOP Album

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Jazz and hip-hop fusion group US3 is releasing its 11th album, SNAP, CRACKLE & BOP!, on Friday, October 2, 2026 via Us3.com. The new album finds US3 mastermind and producer Geoff Wilkinson once again bringing jazz, hip-hop and an eclectic array of global influences together while continuing to evolve the sound that made US3 an international phenomenon.

The album follows an extended absence for Wilkinson, who found himself on a journey through burnout, personal reinvention and creative rediscovery, and ultimately a longing to get back to the good times.

'When I decided to make another Us3 album after such a long time, I knew the first guy I was going to reach out to was Akil,' says Wilkinson. 'It was great to get such a positive response from him about being involved again.'

That first call turned into the creative spark at the heart of SNAP, CRACKLE & BOP!. MC Akil Dasan is the album's sole vocalist, a first for US3, and Wilkinson quickly realized he had everything he needed in one artist.

'When he came over to record in London, I intended to feature two vocalists on the album, but we got such a lot of great tracks recorded with Akil that I decided I had everything I needed from just him,' Wilkinson explains. 'The variation in his work, his ability to ride on different rhythms, and his open-minded attitude were all major positives for me. He's a great guy and I love working with him.'

Joining Akil and Wilkinson are a trio of US3 regulars: Ed Jones on sax and flute, Bryan Corbett on trumpet and valve trombone, and Mike Gorman on keyboards. Wilkinson handles production and mixing, once again holding together the album's seemingly unlikely musical combinations with his unmistakable US3 touch.

The result is an album that feels both familiar and fresh, a musical road trip that moves effortlessly through jazz, hip-hop, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Latin, Caribbean and other global influences.

Having released three prior singles, 'Cool Cat', 'I Like To Party' and 'Have A Great Day', from the much anticipated new album, fans can expect an irresistible mix all seasoned with the unmistakable US3 groove.

On 'Have A Great Day,' a percussive Latin groove provides the backdrop for one of the album's most optimistic moments, with Akil championing positive thinking and encouraging listeners to celebrate individuality.

Then there's 'Catch A Vibe,' a track that may best capture Wilkinson's anything-goes approach to production. Beginning with a pulsing jazz foundation, the track moves through funky hip-hop, dark and moody trap, rolling Amapiano and pounding Reggaeton rhythms before circling back to jazz. It's a musical Melting Pot that somehow makes perfect sense through the US3 lens.

'I always like to try something new on every Us3 album,' says Wilkinson. 'Often that is in the combination of seemingly unrelated things, but making them work together seamlessly.'

That spirit continues through tracks including 'One Step Ahead' and 'You Got Me Open,' where Caribbean flavors and steel drums meet trap-inspired beats, synths and piano, creating a distinctly modern twist on the US3 sound.

For Wilkinson, experimentation has always been part of the journey. For Akil, that journey is also about connection, beauty and the power of music to bring people together.

The album's twelve tracks ultimately deliver what the title promises: a playful, groove-heavy collection designed to make you Snap, Crackle & Bop!, while reminding listeners why US3 has remained such a distinctive force at the intersection of jazz and hip-hop.

Throughout the 1990s, US3 became a global fixture with their pioneering fusion of jazz and hip-hop. Their music traveled from underground clubs in London to the streets of Tokyo, the U.S., New Zealand and far beyond, becoming part of the soundtrack of everyday life, from grocery stores to barbershops.

Decades later, that cross-cultural dialogue remains at the heart of US3. The difference is that Wilkinson is no longer simply looking back at what US3 was. He's looking ahead at what it can still become.

'When I was a kid, my mum always used to say, 'Life is a journey, not a destination,'' says Wilkinson. 'And this is another big road trip!'

Us3 - 'Snap, Crackle & Bop!' - Release Date: October 2nd via Us3.com.

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