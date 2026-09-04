Photos: US3 Releases HAVE A GREAT DAY Single Ahead of SNAP, CRACKLE & BOP! Album

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Legendary jazz-hop innovators Us3 return with 'Have A Great Day,' an uplifting new single infused with Latin rhythms, infectious grooves and the unmistakable jazz-inflected sound that has defined the group for more than three decades.











The third single from Us3's forthcoming 11th studio album, Snap, Crackle & Bop!, 'Have A Great Day' finds producer and mastermind Geoff Wilkinson and New York MC Akil Dasan in full celebration mode. Driven by live horn arrangements, irresistible rhythms and an unabashedly positive message, the track is a musical reminder that even in the midst of struggle, there is always room to spread a little love.

'As soon as we recorded this, we all sat in the studio looking at each other smiling. We knew we had created something special with this one,' says Geoff Wilkinson. 'I already had the title 'Have A Great Day' when I gave Akil the track to write to, and he did a brilliant job of capturing the uplifting vibe of the music, as did the horn players Ed Jones (tenor sax) and Bryan Corbett (trumpet & valve trombone) on the outro. A lot of Us3 tracks have had a distinct Latin influence on previous albums, and this carries on that connection.'

For Akil Dasan, the song's message goes much deeper than simply wishing someone a good day. Drawing from his experience of watching Harlem evolve over the years, he reflects on the power of human connection, kindness and the simple act of acknowledging one another.

'This piece felt like it wrote itself,' says Dasan. 'Seeing Harlem change over many years and reflecting on all the people who kept spreading love in the midst of so many struggles, I wanted to capture the quiet strength behind that. People say 'greeting is polite,' but you may not value why unless you don't often experience being heard, understood and respected properly.'

He continues, 'When we spread love to our neighbors over many years, it builds deep relationships and a solidarity that can't be bought. People call each other family uptown, and that makes sense because kindness comes from the word 'kin,' and it's a fact that we are all one human family in my view.'

That spirit of connection is at the heart of 'Have A Great Day,' which Dasan describes as both healing and empowering.

'These lyrics poured themselves out of me, and when it was over, it felt so healing and uplifting to keep repeating them,' he says. 'It's the type of tune that acts like medicine, in my opinion; taking it into ourselves awakens the strength within us, reminds us of our priceless shared worth and emboldens us to reconnect with the joy within us and freely share it with others.'

Featuring longtime Us3 musicians Ed Jones (saxophone and flute), Bryan Corbett (trumpet and valve trombone) and Mike Gorman (keyboards), 'Have A Great Day' showcases the band's enduring ability to absorb global influences while remaining firmly rooted in the jazz-hop sound they helped pioneer.

Following the tongue-in-cheek charm of 'Cool Cat' and the celebratory spirit of 'I Like To Party,' 'Have A Great Day' offers another infectious glimpse into Snap, Crackle & Bop! The forthcoming album finds Us3 revisiting the jazz-hop foundations that established their legacy while continuing to embrace contemporary sounds and global influences.

The animated video for 'Have A Great Day' brings that positive energy to life. Edited by Geoff Wilkinson's daughter, Asa, with animation by Sheetal Thankey, the video perfectly captures the colorful, joyful spirit of the track.

'Have A Great Day' is available on all streaming platforms September 4, 2026.

About Us3

Since emerging as one of the defining acts of the jazz-hop movement, Us3 have continued to push musical boundaries through their distinctive fusion of jazz, hip-hop and global influences. Led by producer Geoff Wilkinson, the group remains committed to innovation, collaboration and musical exploration, continually evolving while honoring the musical foundations that shaped their sound.

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