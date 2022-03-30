UK Electronic Festival FIELDS OF FANTASY Announces Artists

Set just a short drive from Bristol city centre, Fields Of Fantasy is one of the UK's newest festivals. Promising three days of blissful hedonism set in an untouched location the festival is proving its intentions by booking some of the biggest names in electronic music for the first event. Over the course of the weekend, there'll be over 100 artists performing at the camping festival who'll be attended by up to 10,000 people. Running from Friday 29th July to Sunday 31st July, Fields Of Fantasy promises escapism, incredible music, and unique experiences only to be found within our secret fields. Tickets start as little as £110 for a full weekend and can be secured with a £20.00 deposit. Further information HERE. Images HERE.

Techno's leading futurist innovator and a prophetic voice in the advancement of electronic music, Jeff Mills will head up the proceedings at Fields Of Fantasy. He'll be bringing his energetic, analogue techno setup for a special show rarely seen on the UK festival circuit. Jeff Mills will be joined by Denis Sulta. The Scottish DJ who has risen through the ranks as a DJ/producer into a real club favorite, thanks in no small part to his selection of rowdy, ravey dance music. It's always a pleasure when Sulta controls the dance floor.

SHERELLE is one of the queens of UK dance music of the moment and is leading the charge for a new generation of artists focused on dismantling and reshaping dance music for the better. She'll be joined by key players within the global electronic hemisphere including Jaguar, Ewan McVicar, Sally C, Paranoid London Live, Jess Bays, DJ Bone, and more with the full lineup below.

Katie Marshall, Event Organiser says "We have created a festival lineup that sets us apart from the others, the artists and performers booked we are passionate about. There will be further announcements in coming weeks of extra activities that our performers will be getting involved with when at the festival, offering a unique festival experience is so important to us!

Being our first year we are going to make a statement that shows Fields of Fantasy is here to stay. Creating the line up really has shown not only to us, but we also hope to others that everyone should and can be welcome on a line up together."

Aside from music, the team has planned a variety of extra activities. Lucky ticket holders can get lost in the woodland maze, stumble upon a secret party, and be immersed in the stories of walkabout theatre. Themed brunches settings, stargazing experiences, art classes, with loads more activities to be announced soon.

This summer, Fields Of Fantasy will transport ticket holders to a world of pure imagination and wonder. The brand new festival tucked away in a haven of blissful surroundings, will offer something completely different to those looking for a new festival experience.

Address:

To be announced



Dates:

Friday 29th - Sunday 31st July

Camping & day tickets are available | Attendees can buy glamping experiences in advance

www.fieldsoffantasyfestival.com