UCLA American Jewish Music Festival is Next Sunday, March 1

The Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music at The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music proudly presents the first-ever UCLA American Jewish Music Festival. In line with the festival's theme "Music Crossing Boundaries", the diverse lineup of artists explores a breadth of musical styles, all of which reflect the American Jewish experience: from classical to klezmer, tango to Middle Eastern, and bluegrass to Broadway.

The UCLA American Jewish Music Festival includes performances by the following artists and ensembles (in-order of appearance): Nefesh Mountain, Asher Shasho Levy, Sasha Lurje & Craig Judelman, Daniel Raijman, UCLA Marching Band, Chloe Pourmorady Ensemble, American Youth Symphony Brass Quintet, Inna Faliks, and the UCLA Philharmonia & UCLA Chamber Singers.

The festival will also include a concert highlighting the influence of Jewish culture and composers on Broadway featuring students of UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television and the Herb Alpert School of Music, as well as a concert underscoring the role of Jewish music and musicians in societal change featuring klezmer and folk musicians and alumni musicians from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

In addition to live performances by talented musicians from LA and beyond, the event will offer 'JAM (Jewish American Music) Talks', where artists will discuss their musical influences and how their music reflects their Jewish identity. There will also be workshops where artists teach attendees of all ages how to play or sing different types of music.

For complete schedule and tickets, visit this link.





Related Articles View More Music Stories