UB40 to Broadcast Sold-Out Performance LIVE FROM THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE on Veeps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, August 10th, the legendary four-time Grammy nominated reggae-pop band UB40 will take the stage for a sold-out performance at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on their current “Red Red Wine Tour,” celebrating 45 years of music and the recent release of their new album, “UB45.”

Music fans everywhere are invited to experience this iconic event - UB40: LIVE FROM THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE - as it broadcasts LIVE exclusively on premier streaming platform Veeps at approximately 9:00 PM ET. Veeps All Access subscribers can watch the show for free, and individual tickets are on sale for $19.99 at UB40 - Live from The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - VEEPS.

Formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England, UB40 has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart and achieved considerable international success. The band will bring their trademark hits such as “Red, Red Wine,” “Food For Thought,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You,” new songs from UB45, and many more, to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre show.

UB45, available worldwide, recently topped the UK album charts, and their new single, “Forever True,” scored #1 on the UK iTunes single download chart, clocking in more than 200,000 YouTube views since its release. As the new official anthem of Birmingham City Football Club, the band’s UK hometown, the song features new lyrics set to the beat of “Food For Thought,” and was released to mark the opening of St. Andrew @ Knighthead Park and UB40 playing their first show of the year there. (Knighthead Park owned by Knighthood Capital which includes Tom Brady & Tom Wagner). It is also available as a bonus track on the limited edition vinyl and CD of UB45.

Bulldog DM, the world’s most experienced livestream studio, will film and publish “UB40: LIVE FROM THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE” to Veeps. The live broadcast will bring together music lovers to celebrate 45 years of UB40's music and their connection with fans around the world.

ABOUT VEEPS

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, connecting fans with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Founded in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has revolutionized the live music experience, streaming performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists, including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps is available via veeps.com and on apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android, and is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

Comments